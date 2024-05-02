New car sales in Russia soaring by 71% in 4M 2024 — Ministry of Industry

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Sales of new cars in Russia gained 71% year on year in January - April 2024 to 552,700 units, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported.

"In conclusion of January - April 2024, 552,658 new cars (up to 3 years old) were sold in the territory of the Russian Federation, which is 71% above indicators in the like period of the last year (322,402 units). The market of domestically produced new cars was over 241,000 units, being 35% higher than figures of January - April 2023," the ministry informed.

Sales of cars surged by 84% to 465,000 units in the reporting period. Sales of light commercial vehicles gained 51% to 40,400. The truck market edged up by 6% during the first four months of 2024 to 39,600 units. The bus market had an upsurge by 26% to 7,700 units.

Sales of new electric vehicles skyrocketed by 3.3 times to 8,700 in January - April.

In April 2024, 160,800 new cars were sold in Russia, up 66% against April 2023. Sales of new cars moved up by 80% year on year to 136,100. Sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 43% to 11,600. The truck market lost 5% annually to 10,900 in April. The bus market grew by 52% to 2,200 units.