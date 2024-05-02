Delo Group Terminal sets record by processing 1 mln tons of grain in April

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Delo Group Terminal in Novorossiysk has set a Russian record by processing over 1 mln tons of grain in April 2024, the group said in a statement.

"The KSK grain terminal, part of Delo Group, has set an unprecedented Russian record by handling 1.03 million tons of grain in April. No other terminal in the country has achieved such throughput volumes yet," the statement reads.

The previous monthly record was set in February 2024 when KSK processed 900,010 tons of grain, the group noted, adding that for the entire 2023, the throughput volume reached 8.2 mln tons, marking a 37% increase over the previous year.

Delo Group is a Russian transport and logistics holding company. It is a leader in sea transshipment and rail transportation of containers, as well as deep-sea grain transshipment in Russia. The group has marine and inland terminals. It also operates a fleet of container flatcars and containers, as well as its own fleet of vessels.