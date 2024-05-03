Eight Syrian servicemen wounded in Israeli strike on Damascus — SANA

BEIRUT, May 3. /TASS/. Eight Syrian servicemen were wounded when Israeli forces delivered a strike on positions of the Syrian military on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, the SANA news agency quoted the Arab Republic’s command as saying.

"On Thursday, May 2, the Israeli adversary committed an aerial assault from the occupied Golan Heights, attacking military facilities near Damascus," the agency said. "As a result, eight soldiers were wounded. Material damage was inflicted."

The Dubai-based Al Hadath TV said the attack targeted a base of Lebanon’s Shia militia, Hezbollah, located southwest of Damascus International Airport.