WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. Pseudo-advocates campaigning for religious freedom in the United States hypocritically ignore the Ukrainian authorities' repression against the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the Russian embassy has said in a commentary on its Telegram channel.

"American pseudo-advocates of religious freedom outspokenly ignore the harsh and inhuman repression of the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky's regime against the followers of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church," the Russian embassy said. Instead of condemning Kiev's illegal actions such pseudo-activists are pointing to Russia’s special military operation as an excuse.

"This once again confirms the hypocrisy of local 'human rights activists' serving the political agenda of the US authorities," the embassy said.