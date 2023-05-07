Kiev confirms that Biden administration sponsors terrorism — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has confirmed that the administration of US President Joe Biden is a sponsor of terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Sunday.

The diplomat noted remarks by Chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Kirill Budanov who in an interview with Yahoo News, replying to a question about the Kiev regime’s possible involvement in the assassination of Darya Dugina, asserted that Ukraine had been and would be killing Russians "anywhere on the face of this world until the complete victory of Ukraine."

"This is a direct blow to the White House. The Kiev regime stated that the Biden administration is sponsoring terrorism," Zakharova commented.