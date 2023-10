MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Autodesk, a construction and mechanical engineering software developer and the AutoCAD program creator, completed winding-up of its Russian unit, according to data from the state register of legal entities.

Liquidation of the legal entity registered in Russia since 2007 was initiated in December 2022. The company had no pending arbitration proceedings at that moment.

Autodesk made the decision earlier to suspend operations in Russia.