Smoke reported at mine in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda, 187 miners evacuated

ASTANA, May 2. /TASS/. Smoke condition has been reported at the Kostenko mine in Karaganda; 187 miners were brought to the surface, the press service of the Kazakhstan’s emergencies ministry reported, adding that nobody was injured.

The smoke at a conveyer belt was extinguished by an electrician with the use of emergency fire-fighting equipment, it said. Nevertheless, the decision was made to engage the evacuation plan and take to the surface 194 miners at other mine floors.

"As of 9:47 p.m. (4:47 p.m. GMT) 187 miners were brought to the surface, seven workers from among the section managers and supervisors remained on site to control the situation and mine’s life support systems," the ministry said. A foreign object getting into a roller and blocking it, is seen as the preliminary cause of the incident.