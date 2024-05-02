Russian, UAE officials discuss situation in Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and UAE Ambassador to Moscow Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber discussed the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, as well as bilateral multidimensional cooperation.

"The sides exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda focusing on the developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the report, the sides also discussed key issues of further development of multidimensional cooperation between Russia and the UAE.

The meeting was held at the UAE ambassador's initiative.