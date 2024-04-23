Modern weapons make up 82% in Russian air defense troops — Shoigu

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Modern weapons make up 82% in Russian air defense and anti-ballistic missile defense troops and this figure will rise to 85% in the next two years, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting on Tuesday.

"Outfitting air defense and anti-ballistic missile defense troops with advanced armament is a priority task in developing the Aerospace Forces. As of today, the share of modern weapons stands at 82% and it is necessary to increase this figure to 85% in the next two years," Shoigu said.

"This year, the troops will receive the first S-500 next-generation air defense systems in two modifications: long-range surface-to-air missile systems and anti-ballistic missile defense complexes, and also S-400, S-300V4, Buk-M3 and Tor-M2U anti-aircraft missile systems and new-generation radar stations," the defense chief said.

Russian troops have dispelled the myth about the superiority of Western-made weapons and the situation in the special military operation area shows the growing combat capabilities of the Russian army and the vast potential of the country’s defense industry, Shoigu said.

"The Kiev regime has failed to achieve the goals of its counteroffensive prepared by NATO instructors. Our troops have dispelled the myth about the superiority of Western-made weapons. Russian defense enterprises have boosted their production capacities several times over. They have considerably increased the combat capabilities of our Armed Forces. This is evidenced by the situation in the special military operation area," he said.

Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/artillery systems have proven their worth on the battlefield and there are plans to almost double their deliveries to the troops, he said.

"Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun systems have proven their worth. This year, we will ramp up their deliveries almost twofold," the defense chief said.

Russian troops have destroyed over 22,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 3,500 HIMARS rockets and 600 missiles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Shoigu said.

"In all, the following has been destroyed since the start of combat operations: over 22,000 drones and about 6,000 rockets, including 3,549 HIMARS and 361 Vampire munitions, about 2,000 other aerial targets, among them 592 aircraft, 270 helicopters, 349 surface-to-air and tactical ballistic missiles, 329 missiles, 278 anti-radar missiles and 37 air balloons," the defense chief said.