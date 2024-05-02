Raiffeisen to drop Strabag stake purchase if deal breaches sanctions

VIENNA, April 4. /TASS/. Raiffeisen Bank International may give up plans to buy a stake held by Rasperia Trading Limited in the Austrian construction holding Strabag if such transaction breaches sanctions, Chief Executive Officer of the Austria-based banking group Johann Strobl said.

"We will not move to buying stocks in Strabag if we consider that there exists the risk of sanctions or other consequences on the side of any relevant authorities, including the US Department of the Treasury and its Office of Foreign Assets Control," Strobl said, cited by the ORF web portal.

In December 2023, Raiffeisen announced its plans to buy from Rasperia Trading Limited their stake in Strabag for 1.51 bln euro. March reports said that Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska notified Strabag about the sale of Rasperia Trading Limited controlled by him, which holds the stake in the holding.