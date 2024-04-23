Republika Srpska president praises Moscow-Banja Luka relations, favors strengthening them

ST. PETERSBURG, April 23. /TASS/. Republika Srpska (Entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) President Milorad Dodik lauded relations between Moscow and Banja Luka and spoke in favor of their further consolidation at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.

"I agree that we have excellent relations. And these relations have the potential to become even stronger," Dodik noted.

According to him, Republika Srpska is very grateful for the way Russia treats it. "You personally, President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and Russia itself. We perceive this as strategic cooperation. Certainly, it is of key importance for our further existence," the head of the entity emphasized.

Dodik also touched upon the topic of sanctions mentioned by Patrushev earlier. "Of course, the situation has become even more difficult for us over time. You have accurately noted that this pressure is unprecedented and is being exerted constantly," he responded.

The president also thanked the representatives of the Russian Security Council for inviting him to the international security meeting, on the sidelines of which the conversation took place. Dodik explained that participating in the event meant a lot to him, both last and this year.