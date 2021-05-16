Palestinians highly appreciate Russia’s position - PFLP leader

BEIRUT, May 16. /TASS/. Russia has been playing a major role in settling the Arab-Israeli conflict since its outbreak back in 1948 and Palestinians highly appreciate Moscow’s fair position, which has always advocated for international law, Marwan Abedal, head of the political bureau of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) told TASS on Sunday ahead of a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

"In the current situation, we need Russia’s support first of all to preserve the balance in the international Quartet of mediators," he said, adding he hopes the resumption of the work of the Middle East Quartet of Russia, the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union that was set up in Madrid in 2002 will yield concrete results.

"The previous experience was not successful because of the United States’ dominance in the Middle East affairs and its support to Israel. The United States sought to impose its will on other Quartet members," he noted.

Today, he stressed, its should not be a goal for the international Quartet to resume "talks for the sake of talks." "It is necessary to stop occupation of East Jerusalem, which will pave the way to the settlement of the Middle East conflict," he emphasized.

He describer the current development on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip as a turning point in the history of Palestinians’ struggle for their legitimate rights. "We have been waiting for a long time for such an uprising that would united all strata of our people in the name of the liberation from the occupation," he said. "People living in Arab neighborhoods in northern Israel, who are tired of discrimination, have joined the mass protests."

He called on the world community to finally see that "time has come to settle the Arab-Israeli conflict through implementing UN resolutions that were passed but never fulfilled." According to Abedal, "unprecedented violence against Palestinian Arabs from the part of Israeli law enforcers and growing armed confrontation between Israel and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip" call for immediate efforts.

Addressing the 75th sessions of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2020, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the Quartet of international mediators to resume their efforts and organize a peace conference involving all the parties concerned. The forum, in his words, would be called to get the peace process back to the right track and put an end to the Israeli occupation.