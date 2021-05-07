Two Russians plead guilty to cybercrimes in US, Department of Justice says

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. Four Eastern European nationals, including two Russians, have pleaded guilty to disseminating malware for cyberattacks on institutions and individuals in the United States, a statement by the US Department of Justice made public on Friday said.

"Four Eastern European nationals have pleaded guilty to conspiring to engage in a Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization (RICO) arising from their providing "bulletproof hosting" (not susceptible to hacking attacks - TASS) services between 2008 and 2015, which were used by cybercriminals to distribute malware and attack financial institutions and victims throughout the United States," the statement said.

The statement mentions Aleksandr Grichishkin and Andrei Skvortsov of Russia as well as Aleksandr Skorodumov of Lithuania and Pavel Stassi of Estonia. Each one of them is facing up to 20 years of incarceration. Stassi will be sentenced on June 3, Skorodumov - on June 29, Grichishkin - on July 8, and Skvortsov will be sentenced on September 16 by the Eastern District Court of Michigan.