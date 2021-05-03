China expects efforts from US, DPRK on restoration of dialogue - UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 4. /TASS/. China expects that the US will take more efforts to building dialogue with North Korea under its new approach to relations with the republic instead of exerting pressure on Pyongyang, says Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun.

"As for DPRK, the situation is complicated; we have heard some harsh statements recently. We expect the interested sides to seriously consider what to do next, and will; especially avoid steps that can further worsen the situation," he said, answering a question on how Washington intends to change its position towards North Korea.

"More efforts must be taken in order to restore dialogue instead of emphasizing increased pressure, so that the sides could move towards each other," the diplomat said.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced that Washington has developed a new approach to DPRK, abolishing the idea of "strategic patience" and making major deals with Pyongyang, like previous administrations.