Czech Republic expels 18 Russian diplomats - First Deputy Prime Minister

PRAGUE, April 17. /TASS/. The Czech Republic is expelling 18 employees of the Russian embassy, who are Russian intelligence officers in the Czech special services’ version, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also Acting Foreign Minister, said at news conference on Saturday.

"As the Czech foreign minister, I decided to expel all the employees of the Russian embassy in Prague who have been clearly identified by our special services as officers of the Russian intelligence agencies SVR and GRU. Within 48 hours, 18 staff members of the Russian embassy must leave the Czech Republic," he said.