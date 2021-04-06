Sputnik V authorization should be addressed without geopolitics, says Austria’s Kurz

VIENNA, April 6. /TASS/. The issue of national authorization of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Austria depends on the activities of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) registration process and there should not be any geopolitical undertext in this issue, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday.

"On the Sputnik issue, everything depends on how long the registration process [in the EU] will take and why it is drawing out. I have a feeling that some, let’s say, act geopolitically. I think that there should not be any geopolitics in the issues of vaccination and health. If the vaccine is effective and safe, it should be used," Kurz told reporters in Vienna.