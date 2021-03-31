Russian health minister says he was vaccinated against coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said he had been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

"I have been vaccinated," he said in a Channel One broadcast on Tuesday evening, without giving further details.

Three anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered for use in Russia: Sputnik V developed by the Health Ministry’s Gamaleya research center; EpiVacCorona by the Vektor center of the Russian sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, and CoviVac by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center. On Monday, the Health Ministry said it had obtained a registration request for Sputnik V’s one-component variant, Sputnik Light.