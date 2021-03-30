Coronavirus spread rates worldwide return to January levels

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Spread rates of the coronavirus infection after a sharp decline in February - early March have started increasing again and have already reached the level of late January, according to statistical data of the World Health Organization (WHO).

For instance, over the past 24 hours, more than 518,000 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected while in the middle of February the daily incidence was below 400,000.