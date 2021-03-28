Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 565,000 in past day

GENEVA, March 28. /TASS/. More than 565,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 126.35 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 14:30 Moscow time on March 28, as many as 126,359,540 novel coronavirus cases and 2,769,473 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 565,997 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 9,997.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 39% of the COVID-19 daily tally (224,366 cases). Next are North and South America (218,380 cases), and Southeast Asia (71,502 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (29,859,706), Brazil (12,404,414), India (11,971,624), Russia (4,519,832), France (4,435,057), the United Kingdom (4,329,184), Italy (3,512,453), Spain (3,247,738), Turkey (3,179,115), Germany (2,772,401), Colombia (2,367,337), and Argentina (2,291,051).