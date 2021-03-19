Lukashenko says concerned over ‘scuffle of vaccines,’ reports on new COVID-19 strains

"I am very concerned over the ‘scuffle of vaccines’ lately. The vaccine market is several trillions. And everyone wants to grab this piece of pie for themselves," the head of state said.

MINSK, March 19. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is concerned of the scuffle of vaccines and the pandemic topic being seemingly artificially overheated by reports on new coronavirus strains, he said during his meeting with workers Friday.

Lukashenko says Belarusians to have other presidents, asks them to be patient

According to the president, he is also concerned that the pandemic topic being seemingly artificially overheated by reports of emergence of new coronavirus strains. However, the head of state added, he "has been refraining from making any definitive conclusions so far."

The head of state underscored that Belarus will be able to protect its citizens "from all these different strains."

"If a vaccination is in order - worry not, we will vaccinate everyone who choses so. We’ll inject everyone," he underscored.

The president reminded that Belarus will soon start producing the Sputnik V vaccine, and expects to develop its own vaccine before the end of this year.

"We have procured additional equipment and we will make [the vaccine]," the president said.

He asserted that the Belarusian authorities made a right decision not to stop businesses and the economy in general over the pandemic.

"Today, through their teeth, but they do say that Lukashenko was right," the President said.

On October 1, 2020, Belarus commenced vaccination of volunteers with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, becoming the first state besides Russia to register this vaccine. In later March this year, Belarus also started using the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine. On March 11, the authorities reported first registered cases of the British coronavirus strain.