Lukashenko says Belarusians to have other presidents, asks them to be patient

Lukashenko warned that the "world has gone crazy" and asked his fellow citizens to be closer to each other.

"There will be other presidents. I can guarantee this. Then you will be able to compare and understand everything. For now just stay patient," Lukashenko said at a meeting with the staff of a dairy company in Grodno.

MINSK, March 19. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Belarusians would have other presidents in the future, but for the time being he urged everybody to stay patient and preserve popular unity, the BelTA news agency reports.

"We must pull through. The world has gone crazy. People in this world have lost their sense of direction. This is not the right moment to go to extremes. For this reason, I proclaimed this year as the year of popular unity," he said.

Lukashenko is certain that Belarus will remain united.

"We will not bow to anybody. We will not kneel in front of anybody. There are people who do not like many things. We’ve got to be patient. An overwhelming majority wishes to live in peace and calm. Sociological polls indicate that the people are afraid of losing stability and order in the country. This is very precious. The people have realized what they could and can lose. We must prevent this from happening," Lukashenko said.

"I had a gut feeling. I didn’t have the facts that I have now, but I felt that we were beginning to be torn apart. I’ve frequently said that Belarus is at the breaking point. Russia cannot afford to lose us, because the last stronghold is here," he stressed.

Belarus on August 9 last year held a presidential election, in which according to official Central Election Commission statistics, Lukashenko emerged the winner with 80.1% of the votes. His rival from the opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, got 10.12%. She refused to recognize the election returns and left the country. After the election returns were made public mass protest demonstrations followed. In the first few days there were clashes with police. Minor sporadic demonstrations have continued to this day. The authorities have said more than once that the protests are masterminded from abroad. The opposition says it is preparing more demonstrations.