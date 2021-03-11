Top diplomats of Russia, Qatar discuss cooperation on Afghan settlement

DOHA, March 11./TASS/. Russia and Qatar discussed at talks in Doha the situation in Afghanistan as well as cooperation on the Afghan settlement, Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a joint news conference with the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday.

"We discussed the situation in Libya and Afghanistan, we also [hope] for further cooperation on the Afghan issue. We are now cooperating with our friends from Russia," the minister said. "We don’t see any objections to further negotiations, our relations with Russia are based on transparency in all aspects," the top diplomat said.