Sputnik V vaccine registered for use in Morocco, says ministry

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has been registered to be used on the territory of Morocco, the vaccine contract is being agreed, Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On March 9, 2021, Emergency Use Authorization of the Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for the use on the territory of Morocco was held," the statement said. The sides have started agreeing on the contract.

"Considering the role of the kingdom among the states of the African continent, the establishment of a long-term partnership with the Moroccan side may be a helping hand in organization of supplies of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to other African countries," the ministry stressed.

The decision on authorization was announced by Moroccan Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb during the talks with the management of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) organized by Russia’s trade mission to Morocco with participation of Russian Ambassador Valerian Shuvaev and Trade Representative Artyom Tsingamzgvrishvili.

On August 11, 2020, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by Russia’s Health Ministry and became the world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19. It is currently one of the world’s top three anti-coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals obtained from state regulators. As of now more than 40 countries with total population exceeding 1.1 bln people have registered Sputnik V, which has been developed with the help of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

As of late March 8, the total number of coronavirus cases in Morocco had surpassed 486,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. As many as 8,683 people have died in the kingdom since March 2, 2020, when the first coronavirus case was registered, whereas over 472,000 patients have recovered.