MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has been approved in Sri Lanka, press service of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) says on Thursday.

"RDIF announces registration of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Sri Lanka. The pharmaceutical was registered under the emergency use authorization (EUA) procedure. Therefore, 43 countries with the total population over 1.1 bln people registered the Sputnik V," the Fund says.