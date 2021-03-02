Russia looking at supplying free batch of Sputnik V to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Moscow is looking at a possibility to supply a free batch of the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine to Afghanistan to vaccinate members of the Afghan parliament’s lower house, Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s second Asia department, Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with TASS on the 100th anniversary of the Friendship Treaty between the two countries.

"Currently, we are considering a request from the lower house of Afghanistan’s National Council on the supply of a limited Sputnik V batch on a free basis to vaccine members of the Afghan parliament," he said.

According to Kabulov, the issue of vaccine supplies was discussed during Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar’s recent visit to Moscow. "However, no concrete agreements have been reached as of yet," he noted.

The Afghan top diplomat said in an interview with TASS earlier that Russia’s and Afghanistan’s Health Ministries planned to discuss the volume and timeframes for Sputnik V supplies to Afghanistan.