Armenia’s Investigative Committee opens criminal case against opposition leader

YEREVAN, March 3. /TASS/. Armenia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against the opposition’s leader Vazgen Manukyan for public calls for forcible seizure of power, the IC’s press-service told TASS.

"During rallies in Freedom Square on February 12 and 20, 2021 Vazgen Manukyan made public calls for the seizure of power and forcible change of the constitutional system. In this connection, a decision was made to indict Manukyan under article 301 of Armenia’s Criminal Code," the press-service said.