Armenia’s Pashinyan ready to call early election if opposition signs memorandum

YEREVAN, March 3. /TASS/. The Armenian authorities are ready to call early parliamentary elections provided the opposition agrees to sign a corresponding memorandum, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told parliament on Wednesday.

"We can call early elections during 2021, if the opposition - the opposition in parliament in the first place - agrees to hold them [by signing a corresponding memorandum]. For this purpose, I have already invited the leaders of oppositional factions to meet for consultations," he said.