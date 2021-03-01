Canada to consider measures against Myanmar military after clampdown on protesters

OTTAWA, March 1. /TASS/. Canadian authorities are concerned by the use of force in Myanmar as security officers dispersed protesters who came out against the recent military coup and will consider possible measures against the Myanmar military, Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement Sunday.

"Canada is deeply concerned by and unequivocally condemns the Myanmar military’s recent use of force against peaceful protesters," he stressed. "Those responsible for this violence will be held to account, and Canada will consider additional measures in response. We stand with the people of Myanmar." Garneau added that Ottawa is calling "on the international community to unite in condemning these violent acts."

Earlier, Canada imposed sanctions against several Myanmar officials, including the defense and interior ministers following the recent coup.

On Sunday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that at least 18 died as the protests were broken up.

On February 1, the Myanmar military announced a state of emergency for one year and deposition of the national leadership, citing large-scale falsifications at the elections held in November 2020. Several senior officials were detained, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor, Nobel Award laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party claimed the election victory and was supposed to start forming a new government. The military have already revealed a new cabinet makeup and new ministers have already assumed their offices.