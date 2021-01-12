Normandy Four advisers finish talks in Berlin

BERLIN, January 12. /TASS/. Political advisors to the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine) leaders have finished talks in Berlin, a spokesman for the Russian embassy to Germany said on Tuesday.

"The talks are over," he said.

Russia was represented by deputy head of the presidential administration Dmitry Kozak.

A source in the Russian delegation told journalists earlier that the talks were supposed to focus on the implementation of the results of the 2019 Paris summit in terms of political settlement of the conflict in Donbass.

The previous meeting of the Normandy Four leaders’ advisers was held on September 11, 2020, also in Berlin.