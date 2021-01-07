President Trump not off limits in investigation of riots in DC, prosecutor says

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. Interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin has not excluded a possibility that charges in connection with the riots near the US Congress may also be brought against incumbent US President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

"Yes, we are looking at all actors here, not only the people that went into the building, but <…> were there others that maybe assisted or facilitated or played some ancillary role in this," he said.

He was asked whether the president was included in the list of people who may have made incendiary statements addressed to the mob. "We will look at every actor and all criminal charges," the prosecutor responded.

Earlier, according to opinion polls conducted by Morning Consult and the Politico daily magazine, it was reported that at least 63% of Americans consider Trump responsible to a certain degree "for the events that led to a mob attacking police and breaking into the U.S. Capitol."

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Police and special forces soon freed the Capitol building from the protesters, and lawmakers were able to continue and successfully complete the process of confirming Biden as the elected Head of State. According to the latest figures, four people were killed in the protests, almost 70 people were detained.