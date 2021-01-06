Serbian parliament speaker, interior minister receive Sputnik V vaccine

BELGRADE, January 6. /TASS/. Serbia’s Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic and Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin have received Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at the Belgrade-based Torlak Institute of Virology.
After the vaccination Vulin and Dacic addressed the media. "The issue of vaccination always gets a political dimension. Currently, some 100 vaccines are undergoing testing around the world. Now the world needs billions of vaccines and there are problems with production. It is necessary to make sure that the use of a certain vaccine does not turn into political pressure," Dacic said, noting that Serbia offered the opportunity to take vaccines from various countries.