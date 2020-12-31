Serbian regulator issues permit for Sputnik V vaccine

BELGRADE, December 31. /TASS/. Serbia’s National Medicines Agency has issued an authorization to use the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Tanjug news agency reports on Thursday.

The vaccine conforms to all requirements stipulated by laws and regulations, which confirms its quality, efficiency and safety, the news agency says, citing Agency’s spokesman Pavle Delic. The vaccine has passed all the required checks made in accordance with the law, Delic told Tanjug.

The regulator has also issued an official permit for import of the first batch of the Russian vaccine amounting to 2,400 doses, Tanjug said.