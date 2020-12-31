‘From Russia with Love’ mission helped 9,000 families in need in Syria

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The "From Russia with Love" mission aided 9,000 people in Syria, affected by the hostilities, 495 tonnes of food were delivered to them, Russia’s Trade and Industry Chamber head Sergey Katyrin told TASS Thursday.

By the Chamber’s order, the Russian-Syrian Business Council acted as the mission’s organizer and sponsor, with support of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation, and with involvement of the Association for Development of Friendly and Business Ties with Syria, as well as diplomatic missions of both states, Syrian ministries, agencies and organizations.

"During the campaign, aid was provided to 9,000 families, affected by the hostilities and the economic blockade of the country. The volunteers gave away 459 tonnes of food products. Every family in need received a food package, intended for three-month consumption," Katyrin said.

Besides, the Russian-Syrian Business Council, in cooperation with the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, and the Syrian authorities, organized the shipment of 100,000 coronavirus PCR tests, the official added.