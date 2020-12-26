Russian scientist supports introduction of COVID vaccination certificates

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Alexander Gintsburg, who heads the state-run Gamaleya research institute that developed the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine, said he supported the introduction of COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Russia.

"COVID passports would be an absolutely right thing to do, and they must be introduced simultaneously with the start of the vaccination. Every vaccinated person should carry a document proving that he had been vaccinated and is completely protected against this virus for a certain period of time," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Registered by Russia on August 11, Sputnik V became the world’s first coronavirus vaccine. It was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology. According to the research center’s head, Alexander Gintsburg, about 700,000 Russians have been vaccinated with Sputnik V as of late December.

Interim research results demonstrate that the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine exceeds 95% on the 42nd day after the first dose, provided that a patient receives the second dose three weeks after the first one.