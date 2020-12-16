First-generation COVID-19 vaccines to stop pandemic with high share of inoculated - WHO

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The first generation of vaccines against the novel coronavirus will stop the pandemic only with the high share of immunized population, Melita Vujnovic, World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Russia, said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"The higher the share of the inoculated, the faster the number of the infected will decrease. There will be a high barrier to the virus and there will be progressively smaller outbreaks. So, yes, of course, there is a possibility," she said in response to a question whether the first-generation vaccines can stop the pandemic.

The WHO representative noted that issues of common access to the vaccines and their mass production are of main priority to the humankind. "The WHO is working with each country experiencing difficulties developing a vaccination plan," she added.

To date, two domestic vaccines against the coronavirus have been registered in Russia, a vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry and a vaccine by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing. Soon the registration of a third vaccine is possible, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences.