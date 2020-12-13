Armenian PM’s spokesperson refutes reports about his resignation

YEREVAN, December 13. /TASS/. Rumors about Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation have nothing to do with the real state of things, Pashinyan’s press secretary Mane Gevorgyan told TASS on Sunday.

"News about his resignation are so non-serious that they need no comments," she said.

Protests demanding Pashinyan’s resignations have been held in Armenian for more than a month. The opposition claims that the November 9 joint statement on the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh Pashinyan signed along with Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, was a as a matter of fact capitulation. They also bale the prime minister for the economic and social problems in the country. Amid these protests, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian called for early parliamentary elections and for forming a national accord government before them.