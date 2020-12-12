Yerevan informs about Baku’s offensive in southern Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, December 12. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces resumed the offensive operation in the south of Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

"On December 12, Azerbaijan resumed the offensive towards the villages of Hin Taghe and Khtsaberd (southern Nagorno-Karabakh - TASS) of the Republic of Artsakh (the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh - TASS). The Army of Defense is taking corresponding action," the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Apart from that, Azerbaijan has retaken control of the Agdam and Kelbajar districts, and the Lachin region.