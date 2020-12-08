Moldova’s Dodon approves decision to strip president of control over special services

"Yes, the president has promulgated the decision of the parliament," she said.

CHISINAU, December 8. /TASS/. Moldova’s incumbent President Igor Dodon has approved the decision of the parliament to strip the president of control over the country’s Service of Information and Security, Presidential Spokesperson Carmena Sterpu told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Moldovan Constitutional Court suspended the law, which was contested by Party of Action and Solidarity. President-Elect Maia Sandu, who heads the party, denounced the bill as an attempt to usurp power by Dodon and the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, which supports the incumbent president.

On December 3, the Moldovan parliament approved the bill stripping the president of control over the country’s Service of Information and Security and moving it under the jurisdiction of parliament. The bill was proposed by the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova.

Dodon’s term of office expires on December 23. President-elect Maia Sandu, leader of the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, was declared winner in the presidential runoff by the Central Election Commission on November 15.