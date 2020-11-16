Kazakhstan’s Tokayev says agreement reached with Putin on production of COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN, November 16. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday that he had reached an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the construction of a plant for the production of a Russian coronavirus vaccine.

"The most important task of the government is to launch the production of a domestic vaccine without delay. The procedure for temporary registration will be simplified, and the construction of a plant for the pilot production and industrial production of the vaccine will be completed. I have reached an agreement with the Russian president on the construction of a plant for the production of a Russian vaccine. The government has already begun negotiations on attracting investment for that much-needed project," Tokayev’s press service quotes him as saying at a meeting on countering the spread of COVID-19.

According to Tokayev, two Kazakhstani vaccines are among the world’s most promising biological preparations, and clinical trials are underway. He noted that it was important to continue work in all areas of ensuring biological safety. "Such measures are taken by all developed countries. It is necessary to submit a draft law on biosafety for lawmakers’ consideration before the end of the current session of the parliament," he said.

During a phone call held last week, the presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan discussed the joint production of vaccines in Kazakhstan. Later on, Kazakhstan’s chief sanitary doctor Yerlan Kiyasov noted that the issue was under consideration.