MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Europe and Russia must resume dialogue; there is simply no other option as the mutual spiral of deteriorating relations will not yield results, European Parliament member Michael von der Schulenburg from the German BSW party (formerly the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice party) told TASS in an interview.

He noted that if the EU wants to "have any influence on the world," it must first establish stability in Europe, and this is not even a question of "morality or some kind of superstructure."

"And if we want to do that, we have to talk to Russia. There is simply no other option," von der Schulenburg emphasized. "It’s actually a very simple thing. It’s hard to believe, but it’s true," the lawmaker noted.

According to the politician, there will come a time when Europe "comes to understand that we need a peaceful settlement, and that the mutual spiral of escalation achieves absolutely nothing."

The conversation took place at TASS in collaboration with the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN).