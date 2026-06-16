UK to supply $280 million worth of enriched uranium for Ukraine’s NPPs — PM’s office

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. The UK has agreed to supply enriched uranium for Ukraine’s nuclear power plants worth 210 million pounds ($280 million), the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reported.

"The UK will power Ukraine’s nuclear plants for the next two years with 210 million pounds of UK Export Finance support to enable UK-based Urenco to supply enriched uranium to Ukraine’s nuclear power producer, Energoatom," the statement said. According to the prime minister’s office, this agreement was reached during Starmer's meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in London in early June.

The statement noted that the agreement involves extending a contract signed two years ago. In 2023, Urenco signed a contract with Energoatom to supply enriched uranium to Ukraine through 2035.