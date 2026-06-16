GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. It is necessary to wait for the right moment to advance the process of a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin, who is also Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education, and Research, told reporters at a press conference in Geneva dedicated to the G7 summit.

In response to a TASS request to comment on Switzerland's role as a mediator in the Ukrainian conflict, the president recalled that Bern has previously facilitated dialogue between world leaders, leading to the signing and implementation of agreements. "I can only repeat: we are ready to help," Parmelin emphasized.

According to the Swiss president, the success of peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine depends on favorable conditions for negotiations. "We simply need to wait for the opportunity and the right moment. Sometimes this approach leads to disappointment, but sometimes it yields very good results if we remain realistic and pragmatic," he noted.

On June 15, President Donald Trump stated that the US intends to focus on the settlement in Ukraine, as it has finalized a memorandum of understanding with Iran aimed at ending hostilities.

The Swiss authorities have repeatedly expressed a willingness to host negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine on their territory. In response, Moscow pointed out that Switzerland lost its neutral status by joining the EU's anti-Russian sanctions. The unacceptability of Bern as a mediator was also demonstrated by the failed Ukraine conference held in Burgenstock in June 2024, which was organized by Kiev and to which Russia was not invited.