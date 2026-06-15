Likely no survivors in B-52 bomber crash — air base

NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. Eight people were on board the B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber that crashed in the US state of California; according to preliminary information, there are no survivors, Edwards Air Force Base said in a press release.

Earlier, CNN reported that eight people were presumed dead as a result of the crash.

"An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress carrying eight people on a routine test mission crashed today shortly after take-off at 11:20 a.m. (6:20 p.m. GMT on June 15 - TASS). Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable," the statement said.

Emergency services are working at the crash site. The causes of the incident are under investigation.