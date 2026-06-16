GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Switzerland continues to maintain contacts with all parties to the conflict in Ukraine, Confederation President Guy Parmelin, who is also Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education, and Research, told reporters at a Geneva press conference dedicated to the G7 summit.

In response to a TASS request to comment on Switzerland's role as a mediator in the Ukrainian conflict, he said: "We are in constant contact, but, naturally, these contacts must be conducted confidentially with all parties."

The president emphasized that Switzerland is ready to provide a venue for talks on a peaceful settlement. "Switzerland is always ready to contribute to the cause of peace, that is, to provide a venue. Geneva is ideal for this purpose as it can bring the parties closer together," he said.

Earlier, Russian ambassador to Bern Sergey Garmonin told TASS that Moscow does not need Switzerland’s services as Switzerland has, in Russia’s view, lost its former reputation as an authoritative neutral state. According to the diplomat, this is because the Swiss Confederation has adopted EU sanctions and has not responded to Kiev’s attacks on Russia’s civilian population.

The latest round of trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, described the talks as difficult but businesslike.