Saudi Arabia, Uruguay play to a draw in FIFA World Cup match

WASHINGTON, June 16. /TASS/. The Saudi Arabian national team tied with Uruguay 1-1 in a FIFA World Cup group stage match hosted by the US city of Miami.

Abdulelah Al-Amri scored for Saudi Arabia in the 41st minute, while Maximiliano Araujo scored for Uruguay in the 80th minute.

Both teams are competing in Group G. Spain and Cape Verde are also in this group. Their match ended in a 0-0 draw.

In the second round, the Saudi Arabian national team will face Spain on June 21. Uruguay will face Cape Verde in the early morning hours of June 22.

The FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico will conclude on July 19. For the first time, 48 teams are participating in the tournament.

The Argentinian national team is the defending world champion.