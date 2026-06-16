IAEA, US to assist Iran in destroying enriched uranium — JD Vance

NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. The US-Iran deal provides for the return of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts to Iran to destroy its stockpile of enriched uranium, US Vice President JD Vance stated.

"Yes, absolutely," he said in an interview with NBC News. "In fact, one of the core parts of the agreement is that the [International Atomic Energy Agency] and the United States are going to help Iran destroy the highly enriched [uranium] stockpile," he emphasized.

The vice president added that this is "spelled out very clearly" in the memorandum of understanding. According to Vance, there are still "some technical details to work out, not related to the text of the memorandum of understanding itself, but the implementation."

Earlier, officials from the US, Iran, and Pakistan, the mediator of the talks, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement aimed at ending hostilities in the Middle East. The document is scheduled to be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during the 60-day ceasefire, the parties will discuss Tehran’s nuclear program, among other things. The US naval blockade of Iran will be lifted as of June 15, and there will be an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28.