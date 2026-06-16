Main fire at Krasnodar Region oil depot, caused by drone attack, extinguished

KRASNODAR, June 16. /TASS/. The main fire at the Poltava oil depot in the Krasnodar Region, which was caused by falling drone debris, has been extinguished, district head Alexander Kharitonov reported.

"The main fire at the Poltava oil depot, which was damaged by falling drone debris, has been extinguished. Firefighters are continuing to work at the site until the danger is completely eliminated," the official wrote on his Max channel.

Earlier reports indicated that the fire at the oil depot in the village of Poltavskaya was caused by downed drone debris.