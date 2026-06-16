MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Pentagon has invested more than $11 million in the design, construction, and equipping of biological laboratories in Ukraine, according to declassified documents from US National Intelligence reviewed by TASS.

The documents state that the main contractor was the US company Black & Veatch. The Central Reference Laboratory at the Ukrainian Research Anti-Plague Institute is estimated to have cost approximately $3.49 million. Of this amount, more than $2 million went toward laboratory equipment.

Expenditures on diagnostic equipment in the Zakarpatye region exceeded $1.92 million, and investments in the Kherson diagnostic laboratory amounted to about $1.72 million. The US also invested over $2.1 million in the Kherson Regional Laboratory Center.

Funding was provided through technical assistance programs, with the Pentagon serving as the donor and the Ukrainian Health Ministry as the beneficiary.