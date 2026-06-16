MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The EU is a party to the Ukrainian conflict and cannot act as a mediator for a settlement, European Parliament member Michael von der Schulenburg from the German BSW party (formerly the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice party) told TASS in an interview.

"As a mediator - definitely not. They are participants in the war. So I would still say that the EU is a participant in the war," he said in response to a question about whether the EU could act as a mediator in the Ukrainian conflict.

"The reason Germany and similar countries aren’t openly called warring parties in this war is because of nuclear weapons. In other words, it’s a matter of deterrence. If not for that, they would have acknowledged long ago that Germany is supplying weapons, sharing intelligence, and helping to deploy certain types of weapons. They have long been participants in the war," the politician added.

The interview took place at TASS in collaboration with the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN).