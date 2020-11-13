WHO reports record high 628,000 new cases of COVID-19

GENEVA, November 13. /TASS/. More than 628,000 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded globally in the past day, which is new maximum, bringing the total number of infections to 52.48 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 9,600 to exceed 1.29 million.

As of 18.14 Moscow time on November 13, as many as 52,487,476 coronavirus cases and 1,290,653 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 628,136 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 9,623.

To date, a daily surge of 613,977 cases recorded on November 7 is a record high number of infections. The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

Europe accounts for more than 46% of daily COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 25 hours (291,830). South and North America go second (234,437 cases) followed by South East Asia (53,485).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (10,266,631), followed by India (8,728,795), Brazil (5,748,375), Russia (1,880,551), France (1,862,666), Spain (1,437,220), the UK (1,290,199), Argentina (1,273,356), Colombia (1,165,326), Italy (1,066,401), Mexico (986,177) and Peru (928,006).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.